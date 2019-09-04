Now that we’re halfway through the work week, ComiXology is back with another batch of discounts on graphic novels, comics and more from under $1. Amongst today’s deals, the DC’s Finest: Brian Michael Bendis Sale has up to 75% off and is full of some standout digital comics. One must-read is Powers Book One at $9.99. Good for $10 off the price you’d usually pay, this is the best we’ve seen on the digital copy of the book. For something outside the norm of typical superhero stories, Powers is the way to go. It follows two detectives as they investigate special cases that involve unique powers. Be sure to head below for some other top picks in the DC sale, as well as for deals on Marvel and more.

Also on sale today at ComiXology, you’ll be able to save on a collection of Marvel’s Alpha Fight comics. Deals start at under $1 here and you’ll find some of our top picks below.

Other notable DC and Marvel Digital Comics include:

Tomb Raider fans are also in luck, as you’ll be able to grab a plethora of digital titles staring the adventurer on sale from $0.99. There’s a mix of single issue reads and full-length graphic novels included in this one, so be sure to shop all of the discounts here.

Powers Book One synopsis:

In a world where heroes soar through the sky on bolts of lightning and fire, detectives Christian Walker and Deena Pilgrim deal with special cases that include…powers. But what is a cop’s job like in a world where powers are par for the course? Find out in this new re-cut edition of the now-classic POWERS series in POWERS BOOK ONE!

