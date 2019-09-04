Go cordless with Dyson’s V7 Stick Vac at more than $100 off: $230 shipped

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Dyson V7 Fluffy Hardwood Cord-Free Stick Vacuum (274878-01) for $229.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $350 at Best Buy, today’s deal is the best we can find and matching the previous sale price. Direct from Dyson, this model normally fetches around $330 and is currently on sale for $280. This model can run for up to 30-minutes per charge and comes with a bonus mini motorized tool “for extra cleaning power in hard-to-reach areas”. It also includes a soft mini dusting brush for more delicate cleaning jobs. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Dyson is one of the most popular brands in the space for a reason, so when its vacs go $100+ off, it’s worth a closer look. However, you can get in the cordless stick vacuum world for a whole lot less. While it won’t get quite as long a run time as the Dyson above, you can save an additional $100 on the $130 Hoover Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum. Don’t need a cordless model? Eureka’s Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum goes for just $30 on Amazon and carries 4+ star ratings from thousands.

But if you’re anything like me, you would much rather have a robot do the cleaning for you. The eufy Alexa-enabled RoboVac 35C is $80 off and you can save $110 on the ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 right now.

Dyson V7 Fluffy Hardwood Cord-Free Stick Vac:

Clean wood floors thoroughly with this Dyson V7 Fluffy cordless vacuum. The fluffy cleanerhead has extra-soft bristles that prevent scratches, and the Dyson V7 Fluffy gives you up to 30 minutes of runtime (varies based on attachment/power mode). Includes bonus mini motorized tool for extra cleaning power on hard-to-reach areas. Cord-free, hassle-free, powerful suction.

