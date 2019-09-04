Add RGB LED backlighting to your home theater for $25.50 (Reg. $40)

HOOMEE (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HAMLITE RGB LED TV Backlight Kit for $25.43 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its normal near-$40 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If your home theater is a little lacking in the looks department, this is a must. There’s nothing like adding a flair of color to your space. This RGB LED strip is powered by your TV’s USB port for simplicity. It’s also built for larger displays of up to 65-inches in size, though it can be cut down to fit just about any TV. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re wanting to add some under-cabinet lighting to your kitchen, a strip along the same design would be a great option. This dimmable model is 16.4-feet long and will add a bit of flair to any kitchen. I love under-cabinet lighting as it makes your kitchen look that much better. A strip like this also would be a great addition to any home theater for under-seat lighting, helping to illuminate walkways to prevent tripping.

HAMLITE RGB LED TV Backlight Kit features:

Custom-made LED backlight for 60-65″ TV: a length 13.1 feet single black LED strip featured S-type printed circuit board which allow us easily curve the LED light to cover every side and corner of TV without dark area.

More color options, enjoy your favorite ambient lighting by remote (18 static colors and 6 dynamic modes, speed and brightness adjustable).

Quality RF remote, 360 degree & 60ft max reading range and more sensitive than IR remote.

Easier to instal as it’s customized: Clean TV, stick LED strips on and plug in, Enjoy your new home theater.

