Add RGB LED backlighting to your home theater for $25.50 (Reg. $40)

HOOMEE (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HAMLITE RGB LED TV Backlight Kit for $25.43 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its normal near-$40 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If your home theater is a little lacking in the looks department, this is a must. There’s nothing like adding a flair of color to your space. This RGB LED strip is powered by your TV’s USB port for simplicity. It’s also built for larger displays of up to 65-inches in size, though it can be cut down to fit just about any TV. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re wanting to add some under-cabinet lighting to your kitchen, a strip along the same design would be a great option. This dimmable model is 16.4-feet long and will add a bit of flair to any kitchen. I love under-cabinet lighting as it makes your kitchen look that much better. A strip like this also would be a great addition to any home theater for under-seat lighting, helping to illuminate walkways to prevent tripping.
HAMLITE RGB LED TV Backlight Kit features:
- Custom-made LED backlight for 60-65″ TV: a length 13.1 feet single black LED strip featured S-type printed circuit board which allow us easily curve the LED light to cover every side and corner of TV without dark area.
- More color options, enjoy your favorite ambient lighting by remote (18 static colors and 6 dynamic modes, speed and brightness adjustable).
- Quality RF remote, 360 degree & 60ft max reading range and more sensitive than IR remote.
- Easier to instal as it’s customized: Clean TV, stick LED strips on and plug in, Enjoy your new home theater.
