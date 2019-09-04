Levi’s, Lucky Brand and more up to 60% off at Hautelook’s Fall Preview Sale

Hautelook Fall Preview Sale for men offers up to 60% off flannels, outerwear and denim. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Levi’s, Lucky Brand, Ben Sherman and more. Free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Levi’s Classic Trucker Jacket is currently on sale for $60, which is down from its original rate of $100. This trucker jacket is a wonderful option for transitional weather and is great for casual wear. It’s available in two color options and it features a snap-button closure for convenience. This jacket will look great paired with t-shirts, sweatshirts, flannels and more. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Dockers Flash Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide.

