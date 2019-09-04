Protect your home w/ this Ring Alarm 9-piece kit + Echo Dot: $250 ($350 value)

Best Buy offers the Ring Alarm 9-piece Home Security Starter Kit bundled with a third generation Echo Dot for $249.99 shipped. Find it at Best Buy’s eBay storefront as well, but without the bonus Alexa speaker. Normally the security system fetches $300 by itself, with the Echo Dot adding $50 in extra value. That saves you $100 overall and is the best we’ve seen. With nine included accessories for outfitting your home with protection, this Ring Alarm bundle is a notable option for getting started. It includes a base station, three contact sensors, two motion detectors, two keypads, and a range extender. It integrates with the company’s video doorbells and other accessories, as well as Alexa for voice control. Over 830 shoppers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Use your savings from today’s sale to expand the Ring Alarm’s functionality with an additional motion sensor for $30 or two contact sensors for $40.

We also recently took a look at Ring’s Z-Wave capabilities, noting it to be the best security-focused option out there among entires from Aeotec and more.

Ring Alarm Home Security Starter Kit features:

When armed, the Ring Alarm Security Kit sends notifications to your phone and tablet whenever doors or windows open and when motion is detected at home. It lets you control your entire home security system with one simple app, and it’s fully customizable to fit any house or apartment. It also has a Panic Mode feature, which allows you to dispatch emergency services right from your Keypad. With optional 24/7 professional monitoring for only $10 a month, whole-home security has never been this affordable.

