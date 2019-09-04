Ring Spotlight Battery Cam can be powered by solar, two for $246 (Reg. $349)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering two Ring Spotlight Battery Cams for $245.95 shipped when coupon code GG44 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $103 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you own a Ring Video Doorbell 2, you’ll find these to be extremely familiar. They use the exact same battery which only needs to be recharged every 6-12 months. If you want to dabble with solar energy, these cameras can even be powered using Ring’s very-own panel. Rated 4/5 stars. For those looking to arm their entire home, be sure to check out the deal we found on Ring’s 9-piece Alarm Kit.

Shave $65 off the featured deal when you opt for Blink’s XT2 2-Camera Kit at $180. While these won’t pair up with the Ring ecosystem, they do offer free cloud storage and incredible 2-year battery life. I’ve been using Blink XT cameras for well over a year and have found them to be both reliable and easy to manage.

Ring Spotlight Battery Cam features:

Works with Alexa to launch real-time video with your voice

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected. Compatible with ios, android, mac and windows 10 devices

Powered by the quick-release rechargeable battery pack

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision and Live View

Includes built-in LED light strips and a siren

Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Camera gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free

