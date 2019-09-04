Ring Spotlight Battery Cam can be powered by solar, two for $246 (Reg. $349)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering two Ring Spotlight Battery Cams for $245.95 shipped when coupon code GG44 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $103 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you own a Ring Video Doorbell 2, you’ll find these to be extremely familiar. They use the exact same battery which only needs to be recharged every 6-12 months. If you want to dabble with solar energy, these cameras can even be powered using Ring’s very-own panel. Rated 4/5 stars. For those looking to arm their entire home, be sure to check out the deal we found on Ring’s 9-piece Alarm Kit.
Shave $65 off the featured deal when you opt for Blink’s XT2 2-Camera Kit at $180. While these won’t pair up with the Ring ecosystem, they do offer free cloud storage and incredible 2-year battery life. I’ve been using Blink XT cameras for well over a year and have found them to be both reliable and easy to manage.
Ring Spotlight Battery Cam features:
- Works with Alexa to launch real-time video with your voice
- Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC
- Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected. Compatible with ios, android, mac and windows 10 devices
- Powered by the quick-release rechargeable battery pack
- Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision and Live View
- Includes built-in LED light strips and a siren
- Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Camera gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free
