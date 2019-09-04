Add two LED solar spotlights to your yard for $21 Prime shipped (40% off)

Décor Star (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ROSHWEY Outdoor LED Solar Spotlight 2-Pack for $20.99 Prime shipped when the code X7OAM729 is used at checkout. This is down 40% from its going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve been wanting to add some extra lighting to your outdoor living space, this is a great option. Being solar-powered, there are no batteries or cables here. Just stick it in the ground, aim the panel, and away you go. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the spotlight design to save some cash. The LITOM 30 LED Solar Light is $13 Prime shipped. This is designed for a wider path, offering more illumination than the above spotlights. Plus, it senses motion, so it only turns on when needed. The downside here? You’re only getting a single light instead of a 2-pack.

ROSHWEY LED Solar Spotlight features:

Upgrade solar spot lights with 18 high brightness SMD LED beads, up to 600 lumen to easily illuminate your garden or yard, protect the personal and property safety at night. This solar landscape lights with inserting pole and wall bracket, you can easily insert it into the ground or fix it on the wall, perfect for using on front door, back yard, garage, driveway, deck, patio etc.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!