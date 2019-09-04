Tenda’s 3,500-sq. ft. 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System sees $33 price drop: $117

Amazon is offering the Tenda Nova 3-Node 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System (MW5) for $117 shipped. That’s $33 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This mesh system comes with three nodes that can each span between 1,000+ square feet, easily covering most homes. Every node has two Ethernet ports that make it much easier to set up wired connections in any space. The Tenda Wi-Fi app allows owners to easily set up and manage their new network. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Don’t forget there’s a slew of NETGEAR products on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.

Run your new network properly with Jadadol’s 50-ft. Flat Ethernet Cable. At $10, this handy cable provides an easy way to reroute your main node to a central location. This is what I used in my home and really appreciated having a flat design that could easily be hidden underneath baseboards.

Tenda Nova Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Router & extender replacement: Replaces existing router and Wi-Fi extender solution, works as real mesh wireless access point system behind current router.

High capacity and complete flexibility: creates a seamless, one name mesh Wi-Fi environment for your high-capacity network demands.

Seamless roaming for all: every unit works together to form a real mesh Wi-Fi network, creating a truly seamless online experience.

Easy setup: Tenda Wi-Fi app helps you setup, monitor and manage your home Mesh Wi-Fi network easily and quickly.

