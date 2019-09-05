Oakley, Cole Haan, Nike, and more up to 80% off at 6PM’s End of Summer Sale

6PM’s having its End of Summer Clearance Event and offering up to 80% off top brands including Oakley, Nike, adidas, Cole Haan and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Look fresh this fall with a new pair of shades. The men’s Oakley Silver XL Sunglasses are a must-have for just $65, which is down from its original rate of $143. These sunglasses are stylish, versatile and feature 100% UV protection. They also have a lightweight frame for additional comfort. However, if you’re looking for a women’s option, the Oakley Stringer Sunglasses are very similar and also on sale for $48. Find the rest of our top picks from 6PM’s End of Summer Sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Oakley Sliver XL $65 (Orig. $143)
- adidas Defender III Small Duffel $20 (Orig. $35)
- Nike Golf Slim Fit Flex Shorts $45 (Orig. $90)
- Nike Zoom Strike $40 (Orig. $80)
- Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt II $72 (Orig. $150)
Our top picks for women include:
- Oakley Stringer Sunglasses $48 (Orig. $123)
- Lucky Brand Sienna Boyfriend Jeans $83 (Orig. $178
- Steve Madden P-Heaven Flat $27 (Orig. $60)
- Steve Madden Monica Sunglasses $20 (Orig. $40)
- Nine West Nora Block Heels $36 (Orig. $89)
