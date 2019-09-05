Feed the whole family with this 8-Quart multi-cooker for $50 (Reg. up to $100)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Gourmia 8-Quart Pressure/Multi-Cooker for $49.99 shipped. Matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100 at Best Buy, today’s deal is as much as 50% off, matching our previous mention and is the lowest we can find. Amazon third-party sellers have this model at between $63 and $73 or more. While it might not come with the same brand recognition as the popular Instant Pot cookers, it does carry much of the same features for less. Those include 12 built-in cooking functions, an 8-Quart capacity, a safety-lock lid and 1200 Watts of power. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Just for comparison sake, today’s 8-Quart multi-cooker deal is the same price Amazon charges for the 3-Quart Instant Pot Duo Mini. All things considered, our featured deal is one of the most affordable cookers at this capacity out there. Your next best alternative with a lower price tag would likely come in the slow cooker category. This 6-Quart Crock-Pot goes for $30 and is just as helpful when it comes to quick dinners you can just leave to cook all-day.

Gourmia 8-Quart Pressure Cooker:

Prepare favorite foods quickly and efficiently with this Gourmia pressure cooker. Its 13 cooking modes let you create a variety of dishes, and the auto-locking lid protects against burns and spills. The 24-hour delay and auto timer of this Gourmia pressure cooker let you program meals to start cooking at a specified time.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!