Amazon offers up to 30% off Halter desks and accessories from $16 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Super Deal (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off Halter products. Starting from just $16, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout from the lot is the Halter Mesh Monitor Stand Riser & Computer Desk Organizer for $15.99. Regularly $20, this is a 20% discount, a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. The solid steel mesh frame raises your monitor up to a more ergonomic level while providing some extra storage space. There’s a pull-out drawer as well as some side compartments for loose adapters and other desk clutter. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 600 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, you’ll find loads of gear in today’s sale from standing desks, rolling printer tables, and more desk organization products as well. Another great option is the 47-inch Halter Modern Computer Desk at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70+, this is also a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Rated 4+ stars.

We also still have Arozzi’s Arena Gaming Desk at $100 off right here as well.

Halter Mesh Monitor Stand Riser:

Constructed with solid mesh steel with a black finish this innovative office accessory can easily complement most home and office decoration. Provides more space underneath with its convenient pull-out and two pocket side compartment organizer to store all your office supplies and accessories for a more productive and tidy working environment.

