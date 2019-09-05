Bring home ASUS’ stylish Blue Cave 802.11ac Router at $100 and save $80, more

Amazon offers the ASUS Blue Cave 802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router for $99.99 shipped. Having dropped from $180, that’s a price you’ll still currently find at retailers like B&H and Best Buy. Today’s offer scores you an $80 discount, comes within $10 of the all-time low and is the second best discount historically. Ditching the typical antenna-packed form that we often see, ASUS has implemented a more aesthetically pleasing design. But there’s more to Blue Cave than just good looks, as you’ll benefit from 2600Mb/s speeds, four Gigabit Ethernet ports and four simultaneous download channels. Over 6,500 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating. You can also learn more in our announcement coverage. More below.

Update 8/05 @ 1:35 PM: Amazon currently offers the TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $119.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $150, that’s 20% off and a new low. Featuring TP-Link’s Mesh base station and two Wi-Fi satellites, this system can cover 4, 500 sq. ft. with 1,167 Mb/s speeds. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 260 customers.

For setups heavy on smart home devices, four Ethernet ports might not be enough to handle your hubs and the like. A great way to put some of your savings to work is with TP-Link’s 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch. At $20, this will give you plenty of flexibility for expanding your hardwired setup. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. I had personally been using one of these, prior to making the switch to UniFi.

ASUS Blue Cave Wi-Fi Router features:

Manage your home network with this dual-band ASUS Blue Cave wireless router. Commercial-grade network security provides reliable protection for local devices, and advanced parental controls make it easy to view and schedule internet or app usage. This ASUS Blue Cave wireless router integrates with Amazon Alexa and Echo devices for seamless voice control.

