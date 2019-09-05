Take 28% off the ASUS ROG Spatha RGB Gaming Mouse at $115, plus more from $60

Amazon offers the ASUS ROG Spatha Gaming Mouse for $114.99 shipped. Normally selling for $160, today’s price drop saves you 28%, beats our previous mention by $11 and is the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon. Rocking customizable three-zone RGB lighting effects, this mouse also features an 8,200 DPI optical sensor. Another highlight is the inclusion of 12 programmable buttons. Plus, with the ability to switch between wired and wireless connectivity, the ROG Spatha can fit into most gaming setups. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of gamers. Head below for additional deals from $60.

Also on sale at Amazon today, we’re seeing the CORSAIR IRONCLAW Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped. Find it discounted at Newegg as well. Typically $80, you’re saving 25% here and bringing the price down to an offer we’ve only seen once before. CORSAIR has brought an 18,000 DPI optical sensor, a contoured shape and three connection modes into its IRONCLAW mouse. There’s also ten programmable macro keys to customize. It carries a 3.9/5 star rating from over 155 customers.

If you need a new keyboard for your desk, don’t forget that we’re still seeing Razer’s BlackWidow Elite Keyboard at $130, plus more from $100.

ASUS ROG Spatha Gaming Mouse features:

Enjoy marathon gaming sessions with this ASUS ROG Spatha mouse. Its 12-button design is ideal for MMO gaming, and the ROG Armoury interface lets you customize the light settings, buttons and overall performance. This ASUS ROG Spatha mouse works in wired or wireless mode and lets you change the click resistance for optimal flexibility.

