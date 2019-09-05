Today’s Best Game Deals: Disney Afternoon Collection $5, Undertale $10, more

- Sep. 5th 2019 9:34 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering The Disney Afternoon Collection for $4.99 via PSN. That’s a $15 price drop from the regular $20 price tag and matching our previous mention. While currently unavailable, it usually fetches $20 on Amazon as well. It includes DuckTales, Darkwing Duck, Chip ’n Dale and more. This isperfect companion to the new The Lion King and Aladdin remaster. Head below for deals on titles like Dark Souls Remastered, Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition, Guacamelee! 2 Complete, Undertale and many more. 

