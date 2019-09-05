Today’s Best Game Deals: Disney Afternoon Collection $5, Undertale $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering The Disney Afternoon Collection for $4.99 via PSN. That’s a $15 price drop from the regular $20 price tag and matching our previous mention. While currently unavailable, it usually fetches $20 on Amazon as well. It includes DuckTales, Darkwing Duck, Chip ’n Dale and more. This is a perfect companion to the new The Lion King and Aladdin remaster. Head below for deals on titles like Dark Souls Remastered, Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition, Guacamelee! 2 Complete, Undertale and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition $7.50 (Reg. $30) | PSN
- Guacamelee! 2 $7 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Guacamelee! 2 Complete $8 (Reg. $23) | PSN
- Undertale $10 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Dark Souls Remastered $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $49 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Yoku’s Island Express $6.50 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Super Bomberman R $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $37.50 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Price drops in the cart
- Control from $37.50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $20 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Yakuza 0 $14.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Days Gone on PS4 for $37.50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
