Smartphone Accessories: BESTEK 200W Power Inverter Car Charger $14.50, more

- Sep. 5th 2019 10:33 am ET

BESTEK via Amazon offers its 200W Power Inverter and 4-Port 4.8A USB Car Charger for $14.65 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code NJHAPJMN at checkout. Down from the usual $19 price tag, today’s offer saves you 22%, beats our previous mention by $1.50 and is the lowest we’ve seen to date. Power just about anything while on-the-road with BESTEK’s 200W inverter. It can keep everything from your smartphone to MacBook charged, and is ideal for road trips, tailgating, camping and more. You’ll find dual AC outlets alongside the inclusion of four 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4/5 stars from over 115 shoppers.

3-In-1 design: combined 2 AC outlets, cigarette lighter socket and 4 USB charging into one compact design, charging multiple devices at the same time, 3 foot power cord allows you to put your inverter anywhere you want, tight Fit into the car DC socket. Smart charging: automatically detect your devices to deliver optimal charging speed, Great for laptop, tablet and more

Advanced protection: built-in 30 amp fuse and over voltage/ low voltage/ overload/ short circuit/ over heat and surge protection Keep your appliances and car safe

