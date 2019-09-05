Dog toys up to 50% off at Amazon with deals from $1.50 Prime shipped or less

We are seeing some notable JW Pet dog toy deals on Amazon today. Starting from around $1.50 or less, there’s a solid selection of highly-rated options available today at deep discounts. Free shipping is available on everything for Prime members or in orders over $25. The iSqueak Bouncin’ Bowlin Pin for $2.93 is one standout here. Regularly up at around $6 or more, this is a 50% discount and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. It is made of 100% rubber so it can “withstand long-term play”. Its form factor is specifically designed to keep chewers busy as well as to make for easy carrying on walks and the like. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 660 Amazon customers. Head below for even more options starting from $1.50 or less.

More JW Pet Dog Toy Deals:

You’ll also find loads of notable deals on the Multipet Look Who’s Talking dog toys right now on Amazon. While most are starting to get back-ordered, you can still lock-in these notable deals. Many of them are regularly $6 and are down at around $1.50 right now with free shipping for Prime members. They are a great alternative to the rubber options above if you’re looking for a plushy-like design.

JW iSqueak Bouncin’ Bowlin Pin:

INTELLIGENT DESIGN: JW pet products are intelligently designed to provide safer and long-lasting toys pets love and pet parents trust

DURABLE RUBBER: The JW Bouncin’ Bowlin’ Pin is made of 100% rubber to withstand long-term play

LIVELY CHEWERS WELCOME: Tough dog rubber toy is ideal for teething puppies and dogs who love to chew

BOUNCY AND FLEXIBLE: JW pet toy’s rubber material is perfect for bouncing, flinging, rolling, and carrying around

