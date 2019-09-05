Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Upright Vac with extra tool kit now up to $110 off

Dyson is now offering its Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum for $189.99 shipped. Regularly up to $300, similar models sell for around $260 at Amazon right now and this is the current best we can find. It is also matching the previous deal price. Along with a self-adjusting cleaner head that will automatically accommodate various floor types, this model has one-click bin emptying, an instant-release high-reach wand and a washable lifetime filter you won’t have to replace. Along with the combination and stair tools, you’ll receive some extra goodies when buying direct from Dyson (information below). Rated 4+ stars. Hit the jump for more details.

If you opt for auto-register in the cart, you’ll be able to add one of the following tool kits to your purchase at no extra cost. That includes the Pet Clean Up Kit, Complete Cleaning Kit or the Floor & Ceiling Kit. You’ll see large pop-ups with descriptions of each kit in your cart.

However, if the extra goodies and Dyson’s pedigree in the space don’t do anything for you, there are certainly models out there for less. This BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum, for example, has many of the most important features as the Dyson above, but will only run you $120. It also carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers.

We also spotted ILIFE’s V8s Robot Vacuum Cleaner at just under $177 shipped. That’s roughly $43 under the going rate on the 4+ star rated robo vac. Speaking of which, we still have the eufy Alexa-enabled RoboVac 35C at $80 off and you can take $110 off the ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 at the moment.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum:

Captures more microscopic dust than any other’s cyclone. Active base plate automatically raises and lowers to seal in suction across all floors. Combined with a powerful motorized brush bar, it deep cleans dirt throughout the home. Navigate furniture and obstacles with a simple turn of the wrist, for precise cleaning. The hose and wand release in one quick, smooth action.

