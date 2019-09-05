Eddie Bauer’s Fall Checklist is live w/ up to 50% off sitewide: jackets, more

Eddie Bauer’s Fall Checklist offers up to 50% off select styles and 30% off the rest of your purchase. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Kick up your fall style with the the men’s CirrusLite Down Vest that’s marked down to $60. For comparison, this vest was originally priced at $85. I love this vest’s packable design, which is great for traveling, and its lightweight material. Its water and wind-resistant material is great for the fall season and it has a 650 fill premium down insulation. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 150 reviews from Eddie Bauer customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- CirrusLite Down Vest $60 (Orig. $85)
- BC Uplift Jacket $139 (Orig. $199)
- Cloud Layer Pro Vest $49 (Orig. $70)
- Atlas Stretch Hooded Jacket $75 (Orig. $149)
- Radiator Fleece 1/2-Zip Pullover $42 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Trail Tight Leggings $63 (Orig. $90)
- Chutes Fleece Shirt Jacket $60 (Orig. $85)
- Slate Mountain 2.0 Down Jacket $139 (Orig. $199)
- Tranquil Boyfriend Shirt $49 (Orig. $70)
- Camp Fleece Jogger Pants $25 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the GAP Sitewide Pre-Fall Sale that’s offering up to 40% off and 25% off your purchase.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!