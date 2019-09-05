Don’t let the hedges beat you, Fiskars Powergear2 Shears now $20.50 (Reg. $33)

Amazon is now offering the 23-inch Fiskars Garden Powergear2 Hedge Shears for $20.40 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $33 at Amazon, they fetch even more over at Walmart. Today’s deal is one of the best we have tracked and is the lowest total we can find. You’re looking at “precision-ground” 10-inch steel blades with a low-friction coating allowing you to “glide through wood” while preventing gumming and rust. Shock-absorbing bumpers make for a smoother user experience and they ship with a full lifetime warranty from Fiskars. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At just over $20 Prime shipped, today’s deal is one of the most affordable options out there from a brand name. But if you’re looking to do some final touches or more delicate pruning work, the featured deal might be a little bit overly robust. Something like the Fiskars Steel Bypass Pruning Shears are a great option at under $11 Prime shipped. Once again, you’ll receive a lifetime warranty and the seal of approval from over 3,300 Amazon customers.

As always, our Green Deals roundups are filled with all of the best sales on environmentally-friendly gear, and yard tools are no exception. This Greenworks trimmer is still 33% off and you’ll find even more options right here.

Fiskars Garden Powergear2 Hedge Shears:

Make shaping and trimming shrubs easier with Hedge shears featuring patented power Gear technology that gives you up to 3x more power on every cut

Fully hardened, precision-ground 10 inch Steel blades stay sharp, even through heavy use

Low-friction coating helps the blades glide through wood, prevents gumming and resists rust

