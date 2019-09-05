K-Cups from $10.50 in today’s Gold Box: Newman’s, Green Mountain, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 31% off Keurig K-cup pods packs. As usual, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is great time to stock up on your favorite coffee pods or give some new brands a try. The 32-pack of Newman’s Own Organics Medium Roast K-Cup Pods is down to $10.43 if you opt for Subscribe & Save. Regularly $15.50 or so, that’s more than 30% off and one of the best prices we have tracked at Amazon. This coffee is Fair Trade and USDA Organic-certified. It is described as a “mix of medium-roasted Central American coffees and darker-roasted Indonesian” blends. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

But be sure to browse through the sale for yourself as you’ll find a number of options from Laughing Man, Green Mountain Coffee and more. There are even some variety packs that feature other brands like Caribou Coffee and Krispy Kreme at $18, down from the usual $25+.

However, if you prefer to grind and brew your own whole bean coffee, give the affordable AmazonFresh Dark Roast a try. A 12-ounce bag goes for less than $6.50 and is a great way to give the Amazon grocery brand a shot without breaking the bank.

Newman’s Own Organics K-cups:

This inspired blend of medium-roasted Central American coffees and darker-roasted Indonesians is rich and robust, with ample body to stand up to all the cream and sugar that you might want to add to the party… Bold yet refined. Strong yet smooth…Medium roast, caffeinated coffee…Fair Trade Certified and USDA Organic

