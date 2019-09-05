KitchenAid’s 12-Cup Coffee Maker now under $40 at Amazon (Reg. up to $90)

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid 12-Cup Glass Carafe Coffee Maker in Onyx Black (KCM1202OB) for $39.81 shipped. Regularly closer to $65 or so, today’s deal is matching the 2019 Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. For comparison, Target charges $90 and Walmart has very similar models listed at $50. Along with its attractive LED display, it features a removable water tank for easy refills, a 12-cup glass carafe, programmable brew timer, various strength selections and automatic shut-off. This model also ships with a gold tone permanent filter. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the slick LCD display and stainless steel accents on the KitchenAid above don’t do anything for you, consider a simple 12-cup maker instead. You can grab the AmazonBasics 5-Cup Coffee Maker for just $20 Prime shipped. Although, this 12-Cup Mr-Coffee Maker can brew just as much as today’s featured deal at just $17 Prime shipped.

If you prefer the convenience of a Keurig brewer, we have you covered. Today’s Gold Box is filled with deep deals on K-Cups from Newman’s, Green Mountain, Krispy Kreme and much more from $10.50. Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware and smart home products.

KitchenAid 12-Cup Glass Carafe Coffee Maker:

The variable brew strength selector allows you to choose between regular and bold brew strengths while giving you a full-bodied cup every time. And the variable warmth control lets you choose how hot you want to keep the coffee for up to four hours. Shows brew cycle information, including warm indicator, brew strength indicator, 1-4 cup indicator and cleaning needed indicator.

