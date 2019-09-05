Lowepro Droneguard Backpack stows DJI Mavic Pro, five batteries, more for $35

Adorama is offering the Lowepro DroneGuard BP 200 Backpack for $34.99 shipped. That’s about $20 off what it’s fetching at Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Not only can this backpack hold a Mavic Pro, remote, and five extra batteries, it also features a 2-liter hydration reservoir. There’s space for a small tablet, smartphone, and charging cables. Built-in organizational compartments help keep everything in place. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Today’s savings leave you with enough to grab Lenovo’s $13 Laptop Backpack. This option is ready to stow a 15-inch MacBook with plenty of room for charging cables, power adapters, and more. A simple design ensures that it will blend in even when fashion changes.
Lowepro DroneGuard BP 200 Backpack features:
- DRONEGUARD BP 200. Built to hold a DJI Mavic Pro plus hydration reservoir; keep your thirst quenched and your device safe and secure in this streamlined backpack
- STORE AND PROTECT. Compression-molded Form Shell technology protects gear from impact without added weight or bulk. Transmitter pad protects delicate control knobs during transit
- COMFORTABLE CARRY. Moisture wicking back panel keeps you cool and comfortable. Adjustable chest and waist straps keep the pack in place while on the move
- SMARTPHONE STORAGE. The Phone Zone shoulder strap pocket stores plus sized smartphones for easy access
