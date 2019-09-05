Lowepro Droneguard Backpack stows DJI Mavic Pro, five batteries, more for $35

Adorama is offering the Lowepro DroneGuard BP 200 Backpack for $34.99 shipped. That’s about $20 off what it’s fetching at Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Not only can this backpack hold a Mavic Pro, remote, and five extra batteries, it also features a 2-liter hydration reservoir. There’s space for a small tablet, smartphone, and charging cables. Built-in organizational compartments help keep everything in place. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough to grab Lenovo’s $13 Laptop Backpack. This option is ready to stow a 15-inch MacBook with plenty of room for charging cables, power adapters, and more. A simple design ensures that it will blend in even when fashion changes.

Lowepro DroneGuard BP 200 Backpack features:

DRONEGUARD BP 200. Built to hold a DJI Mavic Pro plus hydration reservoir; keep your thirst quenched and your device safe and secure in this streamlined backpack

STORE AND PROTECT. Compression-molded Form Shell technology protects gear from impact without added weight or bulk. Transmitter pad protects delicate control knobs during transit

COMFORTABLE CARRY. Moisture wicking back panel keeps you cool and comfortable. Adjustable chest and waist straps keep the pack in place while on the move

SMARTPHONE STORAGE. The Phone Zone shoulder strap pocket stores plus sized smartphones for easy access

