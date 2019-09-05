Build your own racing team: Motorsport Manager 3 now FREE on iOS (Reg. $4)

Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 for iOS is available for free. The regularly $4 management sim, has only gone free once before today and that was a 2-day offer back in May. Chances are this freebie offer won’t last very long, so jump in while you can. Players are tasked with building their own motorsport team from scratch including hiring drivers, assembling the support staff, investing in new technologies and developing high-performance vehicles. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager Mobile 3: FREE (Reg. $4)

Motorsport Manager Mobile 3:

Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 is the ultimate race team strategy game. Build up your very own motorsport team from scratch, making every big decision. Hire the drivers, assemble the team, develop your car and mastermind your way to glory. Formulate the ideal pitstop strategy to win races. Watch the race in real-time or jump into the strategy screens to take control of the action.

