Nest Smart Thermostat comes bundled with a Google Home Mini and Sensor for $200

Best Buy offers the 3rd Generation Nest Smart Thermostat bundled with a Google Home Mini and Nest Sensor for $199.99 shipped. As a comparison, the thermostat sells for upwards of $250 at Amazon while you’d pay $49 for the speaker and another $40 on the sensor. That makes today’s bundle worth over $330. The Nest 3rd generation smart thermostat is known as one of the best out there with automatic scheduling, app compatibility, and a sleek design. Add in the bundled sensor today and you’ll be able to track temperatures in another space of your home while adding voice control to the mix with the bundled Home Mini. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If Nest is a bit of overkill for your setup, consider going with this top-rated option from Emerson for 50% less. You won’t get the color display, but it’s still a capable smart thermostat.

Nest 3rd Generation Smart Thermostat features:

Get smart about home heating and cooling with this Nest Learning thermostat. The Home/Away Assist function turns the temperature down automatically when no one is home, and the Farsight features detects when you are in the room to display the time, temperature or current weather conditions. This Nest Learning thermostat features Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can adjust the temperature from anywhere using your mobile device. System Match activates features that work with your specific heating and cooling systems and connects to most 24V forced-air, heat-pump with AUX, dual-fuel and radiant systems.

