Nordstrom Rack’s Tissot Flash Sale is back with up to 60% off popular styles

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Tissot Watch Event offers up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Titanium Chronograph Bracelet Watch is polished for everyday wear and will elevate any look. This watch is currently marked down to $350 and originally was priced at $775. It features a lightweight design for less distractions and it has a scratch-resistant face. I love its bracelet style and chrome finish that will be timeless to wear for years to come. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!