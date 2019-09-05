Your PlayStation setup needs more gold DualShocks, now $38 (Reg. $45+)

NeweggFlash is now offering the Gold Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for $37.99 shipped. This particular colorway sells for closer to $44 at Amazon and is currently marked down to $45 from the usual $65 at Best Buy. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the lowest total we can find. Whether you’re trying to fill out your DS4 collection or just looking to add a pop of color to your game room, Sony’s Gold DualShock is worth a look at this price. This is the current generation PS4 controller with a built-in speaker, stereo headset jack and the clickable touch pad. More details below.

Consider a dual controller charger to ensure all your DualShock 4’s are juiced up and ready to go. The AmazonBasics model carries 4+ star ratings from hundreds and sells for just $12 Prime shipped. Or just stick with the controllers you got and use the cash towards a PlayStation Classic console for the game room at $20 (Reg. $30+). It has 20 built-in games and comes with two PS1-style controllers.

And here are the new holiday-ready 2019 DS4 colorways Sony dropped last month. The expanded color options came alongside the new Rose Gold PlayStation Wireless Headset as well.

Gold DualShock 4 Wireless Controller :

The DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller offers improved analog sticks and trigger buttons with enhanced vibration, and also adds new features such as the multi-touch, clickable touch pad, integrated light bar, and internal speaker. Players will get the ultimate control for all games on PlayStation 4.

