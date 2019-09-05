Reolink’s Argus 2 camera + solar panel secures anywhere for $97 (Reg. $120)

ReolinkUSOnline (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Argus 2 Security Camera with Solar Panel for $96.88 shipped. This is down from its $120 going rate and is a new low that we’ve tracked historically. If you’re looking for a way to secure your home without running any power or data cables, this is a great option. It connects to your wireless network and is powered by the bundled solar panel. The built-in battery allows the camera to record even when the sun goes away. Plus, Reolink works with Google Assistant, allowing you to easily view your camera with just a simple voice command. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

For those who have a plug handy, check out the Wyze Cam V2 at $26 shipped on Amazon. Though it’s not solar-powered, and it isn’t built to be used outdoors, the Wyze Cam V2 is a great alternative. You can easily set it up in a window to view outside or keep it in your garage to know if anything goes awry. Plus, Wyze includes 7 days of free rolling online storage.

If you’re looking for a way to secure the front of your home, check out the Ring Video Doorbell, which is on sale for $79 shipped right now. This video doorbell offers motion alerts and ties in with both Alexa and Ring’s ecosystems, providing a solid and well-rounded security experience.

Reolink Argus 2 Security Camera features:

No Wires and Simple To Install – Reolink Argus 2+Solar Panel wireless security camera. Rechargeable and get Non-Stop solar power supply with its own panel. No need to plug into power ever. Neat easy installation requires no drilling. plug and play so you can install it yourself in a few minutes. Complete instructions included.

Vivid 1080p HD and Stunning Night Vision – This Detachable outdoor camera can be slipped from the magnetic mount to take with you. 1080p Full HD with the advanced 33 feet night vision and 130° wide field of vision to get crystal videos and detailed images in the wider field. You can see clearer night vision and colorful images even at night with starlight CMOS sensor and 6pcs 850nm infrared LEDs. Can work with Google assistant.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!