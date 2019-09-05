Prepare for holiday deliveries: Ring Video Doorbell drops to $79 (Reg. $100)

B&H offers the Ring Video Doorbell for $79 shipped. Normally selling for $100 at Amazon, today’s offer is $6 under the lowest we’ve seen there, $1 more than our previous mention and the best currently available. Ring Video Doorbell allows you to keep an eye on who’s at the door thanks to its HD camera. Motion detection automatically alerts you when someone gets close so you never miss a thing, even if they don’t ring the doorbell. It also integrates with the greater Ring security ecosystem, which brings Alexa support and more into the equation. Over 36,000 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

If affordability is one of your top priorities, the $26 Wyze Cam is definitely worth considering instead. You’ll be ditching the video doorbell design and capabilities. But by positioning this inexpensive 1080p camera to look out a window, it still serves as a notable way to monitor outdoor activity.

If the Video Doorbell doesn’t quite fit your needs, there are still plenty of other ways to save with Ring. Amazon’s Labor Day deals are still live and offering a Video Doorbell 2 bundle at $169, plus more from $149. Or if you don’t mind going the refurbished route, that price can be cut down to $119.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

Ring lets you customize your motion sensors, so you’ll always be the first to know when you have a visitor. With infrared night vision and a weather-resistant design, you can monitor your home around the clock – day or night, rain or shine. Power your Video Doorbell with its built-in rechargeable battery, or connect it to your existing doorbell wiring for a non-stop charge. It also comes with everything you need to install your Doorbell in just a few minutes, with no professional help required.

