A $49 discount on SimpliSafe’s SimpliCam makes home security more affordable

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the SimpliSafe SimpliCam Indoor HD Wi-Fi Security Camera for $49.99 shipped. Find it directly from Best Buy as well. Normally selling for $99, that’s good for a $49 discount, matches our previous mention and is still one of the first few times we’ve seen it on sale. Even if you don’t already have a SimpliSafe security system, the company’s SimpliCam is still a notable way to keep an eye on things at home. The standalone design features 30 days of free cloud storage, a 120-degree field of view, smart motion detection and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 230 customers. More below.

Alternatively, you can save even more by opting for the YI 1080p Home Camera at $26. This option steps up the image quality, but lacks integration with SimpliSafe’s security system. That’s hardly a setback though if you don’t plan on making a switch to the company’s home monitoring solution. Over 4,100 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

SimpliSafe SimpliCam Indoor Security Camera features:

Add to your peace of mind with this SimpliSafe home security camera. It expands your existing SimpliSafe system with another viewing angle to monitor your premises, and it streams in 720p HD for clear, sharp images. This SimpliSafe home security camera has night vision capabilities for watching any time of day

