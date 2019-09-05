TACKLIFE’s $42 Jump Starter can revive a car up to 30 times on a single charge

WorldUS (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE T6 600A 16500mAh Car Jump Starter for $41.98 shipped when coupon code XCQXLKNV has been applied during checkout. That’s $18 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This handy jump starter provides an easy way to get your car back up and running after being stranded by a dead battery. When fully charged, it can jump start a 12V vehicle up to 30 times. Additionally, it has two 2.4A USB ports that are great for powering up an iPhone or iPad. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use some of today’s savings to snag a 2-pack of 3-in-1 charging cables at $14. Not only are these cables retractable, they can charge USB-C, Lighting, and microUSB devices. Keep these in your vehicle and you’ll always be ready to top off a tablet or smartphone.

TACKLIFE T6 Car Jump Starter features:

This T6 battery jump starter is only 6.3x3x1.6 inches, 2.5lbs, small enough to store in any little corner of your car; It can safely and reliably jump start 12V cars, SUV, motorcycles or van up to 30 times after a full charge(up to 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel engine)

Not only has 8 built-in general protections, T6 intelligent jumper cable also come with unique TACKLIFE spark-proof technology and audio-visual prompt technology, which make T6 becomes the most trusted car starter on the market

