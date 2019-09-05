Target’s September Beauty Box has 8 fall beauty items for $7 shipped

Target’s September Beauty Box features 7 top-brand items for just $7. Even better, the box ships for free. Score some samples and try out products from Dove, TRESemme, Trim Salon and more. It even has a full-size Schick Sensitive Care Razor that’s regularly priced at $8. This box is a great way to get your hair, nails and skin ready for the upcoming fall weather. Head below the jump to find out what’s all inside.

Taget’s September Beauty Box features:

Schick Intuition Sensitive Care Razor – 1 ct

Trim Salon Board in Pink – 2 ct

TRESemme Botanique Color Vibrance and Shine Shampoo – 0.27 fl oz

TRESemme Botanique Color Vibrance and Shine Conditioner – 0.27 fl oz

Miss Spa Hydrate Facial Sheet Mask – 0.88 oz

Dove Dry Serum Powder Touch – 0.028 fl oz

Also, be sure to check out Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Event that has top brands including MAC, Tarte, Clinique and more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!