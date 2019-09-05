This digital tire pressure gauge has a lit nozzle for $6.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the TEKTON Instant Read Digital Tire Gauge With Lit Nozzle for $6.65 Prime shipped. This is down from its near-$10 going rate, is the lowest we’ve tracked since 2018, and is the second best price we’ve seen all-time. If you’ve ever needed to check your tire’s pressure, then you know how much of a pain that can be, especially at night. This digital gauge offers a lit nozzle, which makes it super simple to check your tire pressure day or night. Rated 4/5 stars from thousands.
For those looking to save a buck, check out the AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge which goes for $5.50 Prime shipped. The main downside here is that it doesn’t offer a lit nozzle. But, if that’s not a big deal to you, then AstroAI’s pressure gauge is a great alternative. It even sports a digital display readout of your tire’s pressure, which is easy-to-read, making sure you never have too much, or too little air.
TEKTON Digital Tire Gauge features:
- Lighted nozzle and display screen for ultimate visibility in low light or at night
- Digital display instantly and clearly shows exact reading, eliminating the guesswork of analog gauges
- Nozzle seals to valve stem for quick and accurate measurements
- Simple push button control turns unit on, selects the desired range, and automatically shuts off after 30 seconds to save the batteries
- Ergonomic design comfortably fits hand and features a soft, non-slip surface for sure grip
