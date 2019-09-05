This digital tire pressure gauge has a lit nozzle for $6.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the TEKTON Instant Read Digital Tire Gauge With Lit Nozzle for $6.65 Prime shipped. This is down from its near-$10 going rate, is the lowest we’ve tracked since 2018, and is the second best price we’ve seen all-time. If you’ve ever needed to check your tire’s pressure, then you know how much of a pain that can be, especially at night. This digital gauge offers a lit nozzle, which makes it super simple to check your tire pressure day or night. Rated 4/5 stars from thousands.

For those looking to save a buck, check out the AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge which goes for $5.50 Prime shipped. The main downside here is that it doesn’t offer a lit nozzle. But, if that’s not a big deal to you, then AstroAI’s pressure gauge is a great alternative. It even sports a digital display readout of your tire’s pressure, which is easy-to-read, making sure you never have too much, or too little air.

TEKTON Digital Tire Gauge features:

Lighted nozzle and display screen for ultimate visibility in low light or at night

Digital display instantly and clearly shows exact reading, eliminating the guesswork of analog gauges

Nozzle seals to valve stem for quick and accurate measurements

Simple push button control turns unit on, selects the desired range, and automatically shuts off after 30 seconds to save the batteries

Ergonomic design comfortably fits hand and features a soft, non-slip surface for sure grip

