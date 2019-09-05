Take to the skies with Tenergy’s FPV drone + HD camera: $44 (40% off)

Tenergy Corporation (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Syma X8SW Wi-Fi FPV Quadcopter with HD Camera for $43.99 shipped when the code 8RVQJMLT is used at checkout. This is 40% off its $75 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve been wanting to get into flying high in the sky, but DJI’s prices were a bit too lofty for you, this is a great alternative. There’s a built-in HD camera so you can see and record where you’re flying. Plus, the auto-hovering feature allows you to easily hold the position of your drone without any effort. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For those looking to get something on the extra-small side of things, check out the Potensic A20 Mini Drone at $24 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. It offers 2 detachable batteries and 3 adjustable speed levels for an exciting flight experience. Plus, at the width of an iPhone, it offers a compact and portable drone experience that you can fly anywhere.

Tenergy Syma Quadcopter features:

The advanced altitude holding technology allows the training drone to suspend in the air even when you let go of the transmitter controls. You can take a selfie with this auto hovering flying drone and don’t have to worry about finding someone to take pictures for you. Capture 720P HD aerial videos or snap photos from the sky and save them directly to your smart phone or memory card. Bring this camera drone to accompany you on your journey, so you won’t miss every wonderful moment.

