Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Beholder, Space Marshals 2, more

- Sep. 5th 2019 9:53 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Motorsport Manager Mobile 3, Space Marshals 2, Anytune Pro+, Beholder, BestLuck and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Fine – Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Brainbean – Brain Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager Mobile 3: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Font Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Space Marshals 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Anytune Pro+: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: WitchSpring3: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: BestLuck: $1 (Reg. $2)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Cam&Cam – CCTV & baby monitor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Widget Calendar: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Jupiter-Pong: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Remote Control for Mac – Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Braveland Pirate: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: inShort: Project & Workflow: $29 (Reg. $39)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

