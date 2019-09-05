TP-Link’s Mini Smart Plug expands your Alexa-enabled home from under $16

Amazon offers the TP-Link HS105 Mini Smart Plug for $16.19 with free delivery for Prime members or on orders over $25. Also at B&H. Opt for no-rush shipping at Amazon and drop the price even further to $15.94. Normally $22, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $0.50 and comes within $1 of the Amazon low on a single plug. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Smart Plug works with the Kasa line of accessories and sports Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT control. What’s even better is that the Kasa plugs don’t require a hub or any external hardware to work, meaning you can remotely access them and more right out of the box. Plus, the miniature design means that this plug won’t hog two wall outlets. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,200 customers.

Just want to set a daily schedule for a lamp or appliance without dealing with smart home connectivity? Score Amazon’s best-selling 7-Day Digital Programmable Timer for $12. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating from over 2,700 shoppers and can automate two accessories at once.

We’re also still seeing a two-pack of Etekcity’s energy monitoring smart plugs for $14.

TP-Link HS105 Mini Smart Plug features:

Operate electrical appliances remotely with this TP-Link mini smart Wi-Fi plug. It lets you switch lights and other electronics on and off, check their current status and schedule their operation from your mobile device via the Kasa app. This TP-Link mini smart Wi-Fi plug supports voice control when paired with your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

