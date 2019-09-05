Travelpro Expandable Spinner Suitcase gets you ready for adventure at $150

Amazon is offering the Travelpro Luggage Crew 25-inch Expandable Spinner Suitcase in black or indigo for $149.99 shipped. Regularly up to $230, this is the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year. This bag features four spinner wheels and a telescopic handle for easy commuting. You can also keep your devices charged with its convenient USB port. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Are you an overpacker? The Etekcity (100% positive feedback) via Amazon Digital Hanging Luggage Scale is priced at just $10.99. This will help you to make sure your luggage is underweight and skip the extra fees. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 5,000 reviews.

Travelpro Crew Expandable Suitcase features:

High-quality ballistic nylon construction, a stain- and scratch- resistant DuraGuard coating and 8 self-aligning magnetic 360-degree dual spinner wheels for smooth, straight rolling without drifting

Patented Contour Grip provides comfortable control while the PowerScope Extension Handle minimizes wobbling with stops at 38″, 40″ and 42.5″

Premium leather low-profile top and side carry-handles, full-length interior lid pocket, side mesh, wet pockets, adjustable straps, deluxe suiter pocket and damage-resistant SUPRA Zipper heads

Backed by our built for a lifetime limited worry free warranty that covers the cost of repair for damage from airline or other common carrier for the first 3 years after registration under the trusted companion promise

