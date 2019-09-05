Fly in comfort with Trtl’s Neck Travel Pillows from $17.50 (up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Trtl (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 40% off its travel pillows. Prices start from $17.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can grab the Trtl Neck Travel Pillow for $18.10. Regularly $30, outside of a one-day offer at the top of the year, this is the lowest we have tracked in 2019 and the best we can find. Made of “super soft” fleece, it features a hidden internal support to keep you comfortable during flights and the like. It weighs about half a pound, is machine-washable and wraps around your neck or under your chin like a scarf. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 well-rested travelers. More deals and details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

There are a few different color options available on the model mentioned above. All of which you’ll find right here along with some kids’ options from $17.50 and the adjustable Pro-model at $48, down from the regular $60.

However, if you aren’t all that picky or sensitive about catching some z’s on flights, you can get in for less. The more traditional Travelmate Memory Foam Neck Pillow goes for under $12 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,600 Amazon customers.

Trtl Neck Travel Pillow:

Over 1,000,000 Trtl Travel Pillows Sold

The TRTL PILLOW is a SCIENTIFICALLY PROVEN travel pillow to keep your head in a BETTER POSITION when sleeping upright by holding your head in an ergonomic position during rest. No more nodding heads!

SUPER SOFT fleece combined with a unique hidden internal SUPPORT, plus some EXTRA COSY CUSHIONING creates a comfortable resting place for your head and neck. Available in RED, GREY, CORAL and BLACK so you can find a colour that suits your style.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!