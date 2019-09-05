WD’s 10TB desktop HDD is a must for backing up your Mac at $159 (Reg. $190)

Newegg is offering the WD Elements 10TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $158.99 shipped when the code EMCTETA22 is used at checkout. Normally $190 at Amazon, this beats our last 10TB mention by $1 and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. If you use this hard drive as shipped, it’ll make a fantastic backup location for either Time Machine or storing documents and photos. Or, opt to shuck the outside shell to include this 10TB monster in your NAS or another storage array, offering an affordable alternative to buying a bare drive. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If 10TB is a bit overkill for you, then opt for this 2TB portable hard drive at $60 shipped on Amazon. That’s over half the cost of the above drive, saving you quite a bit of cash while still providing a viable backup method. You’ll also net portability here, as there’s no external power supply required. Just remember, it’s only 2TB, meaning it holds 1/5 the amount that the above drive does.

If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your gaming system’s storage, then check out this selection of drives for either Xbox or PlayStation at $68 shipped. Designed specifically for either system, these are a great way to store more games when your console runs out of space.

WD Elements 10TB Desktop HDD features:

High capacity add on storage. Formatted NTFS and compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8.1 or Windows 7. Compatibility may vary depending on user’s hardware configuration and operating system

Plug and play ready for Windows PCs

WD quality inside and out

