Save 50% on the Zhiyun Smooth-Q smartphone gimbal at $50, today only

- Sep. 5th 2019 2:30 pm ET

Today only, A4C is offering the Zhiyun Smooth-Q 3 Axis Smartphone Gimbal for $49.99 shipped. This is down 50% from its going rate at Best Buy, beats our last mention by nearly $30, and is the lowest we’ve tracked historically. Though many smartphones have stabilization built into the camera lens, there’s nothing like a gimbal for buttery smooth video. This model supports just about any size device, even the iPhone XS Max or Note 10. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

This is one of the lowest prices you’ll see for a smartphone gimbal. For those looking to save even more, opt for a tripod built to hold a phone. This 3-in-1 model is a tripod, selfie stick, and includes a Bluetooth remote. It’s only $24 Prime shipped, saving you over 50% from today’s lead deal.

If you’ve got a larger DSLR to stabilize, Zhiyun has you covered with its Crane 2 Gimbal. We recently went hands-on and found it to be an “affordable prosumer level gimbal that will give you the steady footage you need …”

Zhiyun Smooth-Q Smartphone Gimbal features:

  • Zhiyun Smooth Q is designed with the 5th High-Precision Stablilizing Algorithm System. 30%-40% Faster Response Rate Compared with Smooth II, More Accurate and Quicker Response
  • The built-in 26650 Li-ion battery of Smooth-Q enables 12-hour continuous ultra-long work time. Meanwhile, it is rechargeable by connecting to mobile power supply
  • Smooth Q has Buttons to Photo/Record, Zoom In/Out and Get Rear Camera/Selfie Mode Transferred. Updated APP-ZY PLAY APP supports Auto-Tracking, Time-Lapse and Filter Options

