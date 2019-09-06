Acer Predator 27-inch Gaming Monitor drops to $400 ($150 off), more from $230

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store offers the Acer Predator XB272 27-inch Gaming Monitor for $399.99 shipped. You’ll also find it on sale as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Typically fetching $550, today’s offer saves you $150, comes within $30 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in 2019. Designed with gamers in mind, you’ll most notably find a 240Hz refresh rate panel. Its 27-inch 1080p display gives you plenty of screen real estate for getting work done as well. Pair this with your gaming PC with either the included HDMI or DisplayPort inputs. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 200 customers. Head below for additional monitor discounts from $230.

Other notable monitor deals include:

You can’t go wrong using your savings to grab an extra HDMI cable to ensure you’re prepared down the road. Plus, if you’ll be pairing any of the discounted monitors with a newer MacBook, then be sure to grab this USB-C to HDMI cord instead.

Acer Predator 27-inch Gaming Monitor features:

Get a better view of the enemy in dark spaces with this 27-inch Acer Predator XB2 gaming monitor. Full HD and NVIDIA G-SYNC and ULMB technology decrease blur and ghosting to make images clearer. The lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time of this Acer Predator XB2 gaming monitor mean your shot reaches the target faster.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!