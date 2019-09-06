Amazon FURminator dog grooming sale up to 50% off: Combs and more from $2.50

Amazon is offering the FURminator Finishing Dog Comb for All Coat Types at $2.48. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $6 and $11, this is a new Amazon all-time low and is the lowest total we can find. Chewy also has this model on sale for the same price but it is now out of stock. Designed to help your pups shed their excess fur, this model is the larger of the two size options and is about $0.50 less than the small model. Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Amazon customers, you’ll want to head below for even more FURminator pet grooming deals.

The FURminator deals don’t stop there, we have a number of highly-rated options to get your furry friend looking right for fall. Many of which are Amazon all-time lows and you’re looking at some best-sellers as well.

More FURminator Deals:

We also happen to be tracking a series of notable offers on dog toys right now starting from below $1.50 Prime shipped. That includes a collection of chew toys from JW Pets and even some talking plushy animals.

FURminator Finishing Dog Comb:

Removes small surface mats

Keeps fur tangle free and debris free

Rounded pins rotate 360 degrees to remove mats with little tugging

Designed to follow the natural contours of your pet’s body

