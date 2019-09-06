Amazon’s Gold Box offers up to 20% off new bed sheets and curtains

- Sep. 6th 2019 8:01 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Boston Linen Co. via Amazon is offering up to 20% off its Cotton Sheets and Curtains. One of the most notable deals are the 400 Thread Count, 100% Cotton 4-Piece Sheet Set from $29.59 shipped. Regularly priced at $47, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These sheets are available in several color options and come in sizes from twin to king. This set includes a fitted and a flat sheet as well as two pillow cases. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Keep your room dark, even during the day, with the Boston Linen Co. Blackout Curtains that are marked down from $10.06. These curtains include two large panels and ties to securely close them. You can choose from four color options and they’re rated 5/5 stars by over 75% of customers.

Boston Linen Co. Cotton Sheets feature:

  • QUALITY: Because we manufacture in-house we have complete control of every single manufacturing process of our products. Each product goes through 5 quality checks. We procure the highest quality extra-long staple combed cotton, weave it on the latest airjet looms, and finish it on the most sophisticated European machinery. It is stitched, packed, and shipped by hand.
  • PACKAGING: Each sheet set comes in a 100% cotton high-quality durable reusable bag. Wrapped in craft paper. No plastic used.
  • OEKO-TEX MANUFACTURING: Woven, Processed, and Stitched in-house at our own dedicated vertically integrated manufacturing facility. This facility is
  • CERTIFIED STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX: an independent certification system for textiles that tests products for harmful substances.

