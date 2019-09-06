Apple TV 4K hits $139 before the big event next week (Open-box, Orig. $179)

QuickShipElectronics via eBay Daily Deals is offering the latest Apple TV 4K 32GB for $139 shipped in open-box condition. This is down from its $179 going rate, matches our last mention and is the best available. I have the Apple TV 4K 32GB personally and absolutely love it. It’s my go-to when streaming anything, even with my TV having AirPlay 2 built-in. Apple TV’s interface is just so fluid and smooth it makes browsing shows and more a breeze. QuickShip gives buyers a 1-year warranty and 30-day return policy, though no official Apple warranty is included.

Now, if you’re holding out for a new Apple TV next week, why not opt for the Fire TV Stick 4K instead at $40 shipped. We all know Apple isn’t going to release a $40 streaming device, so Amazon’s is a worthy alternative for those on a budget. In fact, our very own Simon traded his Apple TV out for a Fire TV Stick recently and hasn’t looked back.

Another great Apple TV 4K alternative is the Roku Streaming Stick+ at $49, which regularly fetches $60. It sports HDR and 4K compatibility, offering high-quality streaming without breaking the bank. Plus, Roku is one of the most well-known names in the streaming media player business, so you know it’ll get the job done perfectly.

Apple TV 4K features:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 32GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store. With streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, MLB, and HBO NOW, you can enjoy an array of multimedia content. Internet access is enabled by built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity. Additionally, Apple AirPlay connectivity allows you to wirelessly mirror content from compatible Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks.

