Friday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: J.Crew Factory, Express, Keurig Coffee Maker, more

Activewear |
- Nordstrom Rack is offering the Alo High Waist Lounge Leggings for $50 (Reg. $98)
- The North Face ThermoBall Zip Hoodie drops to $110 at Nordstrom (Reg. $220)
- Backcountry has the Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4 Zip Jacket for $65 (Reg. $99)
- Mountain Hardwear offers 25% off sitewide, throughout this weekend
- Sperry cuts the H20 Flex Deck CVO Ultralite Sneakers for $59 (Orig. $85)
Casual and Formalwear |
- J.Crew Factory Fall Favorites Event offers 50% off sweaters, jackets, more
- Jos. A. Bank cuts an extra 50% off clearance with deals from $12: suits, more
- Hautelook’s J.Crew Flash Sale offers jeans, outerwear and more from $20
- Express Pre-Fall Event cuts up to 50% off select styles of jeans, outerwear, more
- Ray-Ban, Oakley and more up to 80% off during JOMASHOP’s End of Season Sale
Home Goods and more |
- Keurig’s K-Mini K-Cup Coffee Maker drops to $50 for today only (Reg. $70+)
- DIYers, it’s time to add this 5-tool M18 kit to your arsenal: $299 (Reg. $569)
- Score a steel Zojirushi Insulated Mug for $21 on Amazon today (20% off)
- Treat your cat or pup to a stylish Catit 2-Bowl Glass Diner Set: $5 (Save 65%)
- Cook a whole chicken in this Chefman Rotisserie Air Fryer for $70 (Reg. $100+)
