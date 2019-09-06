Treat your cat or pup to a stylish Catit 2-Bowl Glass Diner Set: $5 (Save 65%)

Amazon is offering the Catit 2-Bowl Glass Diner Set for $5.14 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $4. This glass set delivers a contemporary design that should fit in nicely with most home décor. Both dishes tilt forward and are elevated for a more ergonomic eating and drinking experience. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Don’t forget that Amazon has a dog grooming sale right now, and we’ve rounded up the best deals here.

If buying for a cat, pair your new dish set with Greenies SMARTBITES Cat Treats for $2. Not only will your cat love them, these feature a special blend that ‘minimizes hairball formation’ to support healthier digestion. Nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers have left an average rating of 4.6/5 stars.

Catit 2-Bowl Glass Diner Set features:

The Catit Design Glass Diner makes every meal a fine dining experience. The contemporary design blends in nicely with home décor. Forward-tilting angled dishes and elevated pedestal are ergonomically designed to provide easy access.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!