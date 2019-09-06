Treat your cat or pup to a stylish Catit 2-Bowl Glass Diner Set: $5 (Save 65%)

- Sep. 6th 2019 4:31 pm ET

$5
0

Amazon is offering the Catit 2-Bowl Glass Diner Set for $5.14 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $4. This glass set delivers a contemporary design that should fit in nicely with most home décor. Both dishes tilt forward and are elevated for a more ergonomic eating and drinking experience. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Don’t forget that Amazon has a dog grooming sale right now, and we’ve rounded up the best deals here.

If buying for a cat, pair your new dish set with Greenies SMARTBITES Cat Treats for $2. Not only will your cat love them, these feature a special blend that ‘minimizes hairball formation’ to support healthier digestion. Nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers have left an average rating of 4.6/5 stars.

Catit 2-Bowl Glass Diner Set features:

The Catit Design Glass Diner makes every meal a fine dining experience. The contemporary design blends in nicely with home décor. Forward-tilting angled dishes and elevated pedestal are ergonomically designed to provide easy access.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$5

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Catit

About the Author