Express Pre-Fall Event cuts up to 50% off select styles of jeans, outerwear, more

The Express Pre-Fall Sale offers up to 50% off select styles of jeans, shirts, outerwear and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Refresh your denim for fall with the men’s Slim Straight Dark Wash Stretch Jeans that are on sale for $62, which is down from its original rate of $88. If you’re not ready to take the plunge to a skinny jean, the slim fit style is a great alternative. It’s fashionable and features a modern hem that can easily be rolled. It also features stretch for added comfort and five pockets for small essentials. Find the rest of our top picks from Express below.

