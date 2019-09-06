Record video and edit photos on Fujifilm’s Instax Square Camera at $50 off

- Sep. 6th 2019 2:33 pm ET

$200 $150
0

Amazon is currently offering the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ20 Hybrid Instant Camera in both colors for $149.99 shipped. Also available at B&H. Typically selling for $200, we recently noted a price cut down to $160. Today’s offer slashes another $10 off, marking a new low and 25% in overall savings. Fujifilm pairs the usual retro-inspired design with some more modern comforts like a rechargeable battery, 4x digital zoom and a 2.7-inch color LCD monitor. In order to stand out from the mass of other instant cameras, the Square SQ20 touts built-in photo editing and the ability to record 15-second video, which get stored on an SD card. Rated 4.2/5 starsCheck out our announcement coverage for a more in-depth look.

If you don’t need the more premium capabilities and just want a standard instant camera, then you’ll be right at home with the best-selling Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera at $50. 

Regardless, be sure to put your savings to work and pick up some extra film. You can grab an eight-pack of compatible film for $14 at Amazon right now.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ20 features

  • Hybrid Digital/Instant Film Camera
  • Accepts INSTAX SQUARE Instant Film
  • Produces 2.4 x 2.4″ Square Images
  • 1/5″ CMOS Sensor, 1920 x 1920 Resolution
  • Fixed 33.4mm f/2.4 Lens (35mm Equiv.)
  • 2.7″ 230k-Dot LCD Monitor
  • Dual Left/Right Shutter Release Buttons
  • Frame Grab, Time Shift Collage, Sequence
  • Built-In Flash and Selfie Mirror
  • 4x Digital Zoom, Video Recording

