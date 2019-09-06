Track swing distances w/ Garmin’s Approach S20 Golf Watch: $112 (Reg. $140+)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Garmin Approach S20 Golf Watch for $111.99 shipped when coupon code SPORTS20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest offer we have tracked there by $18. Make remaining time on the course more enjoyable with Garmin’s golf watch. Not only does it track steps and calories burned, it also keeps tabs on sleep and automatically records shot distances when golfing. Its display is readable in the sun and it even supports smartphone notifications. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Use a bit of today’s savings to restock your supply of golf balls. A dozen Wilson Staff Fifty Elite Golf Balls is $10 and they come in a bright yellow colorway that should prove relatively easy to spot when on the course. Over 500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Garmin Approach S20 Golf Watch features:

AUTOSHOT Round analyzer measures shot distances with auto recording for post round analysis on your Garmin Connect account

STYLISH COMFORT Fully hinged, sleek watchband design with comfortable fit. Display resolution: 128 x 128 pixels

TRUSWING COMPATIBLE When paired, Garmin TruSwing golf swing sensor provides metrics to improve your swing consistency. Display size: 0.9 x 0.9(inches)

ACTIVITY TRACKING Reminds you to stay active on or off the course with move bar alerts. Displays steps, calories burned, distance and time of day, plus it monitors hours of sleep

STAT TRACKING Enhanced stats keeps track of fairways hit, greens in regulation and putts per round.Strap material:Silicone

Sunlight readable, high resolution, monochrome. Connectivity : Bluetooth Smart and ANT+

