Get a 3-pack of HDX 50-foot outdoor extension cords for $27 ($45+ value)

Home Depot is offering a 3-pack of its HDX 50-Foot Outdoor Extension Cords for $26.84 with free in-store pickup. Delivery is included on orders of $45 or more. If you were to pick up three AmazonBasics cables of the same caliber, your wallet would be set back over $45. With both Halloween and Christmas coming up (yes, they’re only a few months away), many will begin decorating for the holidays. These extension cords are perfect for powering lights, blow-up lawn ornaments, and more. Plus, they can be used for your electric power tools like we often have in our Green Deals guide. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save some cash when going with a shorter cable. The AmazonBasics 15-foot Extension Cord is just $11 Prime shipped. It’s the same quality (16/3) as the above model. The only downside here is that it’s only 15 feet long, instead of the 50 that the above deal offers. However, if you’re limited on space, this is a great alternative.

HDX Outdoor Extension Cord features:

The HDX 50 ft. 16/3 Extension Cord for indoor or outdoor use around the home. This cord comes in green color to blend in with landscape surroundings. This cord is perfect for lighting holiday decorations and other electrical connectivity needs. This cord also comes with a 3-prong grounded plug for added safety.

