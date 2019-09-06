WORX Hydroshot offers 5 times the pressure of a hose: $42 (Refurb, Orig. $119)

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its 20V Max Lithium Hydroshot Cordless Portable Power Cleaner (WG625) for $42 shipped in refurbished condition. This is down from its $119 regular rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. If you can’t store a pressure washer in the garage (or you live in an apartment), this is the next best thing. It uses a rechargeable 20V battery to give you high-pressure water, perfect for cleaning driveways, fences, or cars. Just add a hose and away you go. This is also a great option for those wanting to ditch oil and gas, too. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of Amazon shoppers and ships with a 12-month warranty.
The Soap Mixture Container Bottle is a must for this cleaner. It offers you a unique way to apply soap and clean your home. Plus, it simply attaches to the front. At $15, it’s a budget-friendly add-on that will really up your cleaning game.
WORX Hydroshot Cordless Power Cleaner features:
- Delivers 5x the water pressure of a garden hose & nozzle
- Pulls water from buckets, pools, lakes any freshwater source
- Bottle adapter lets you take water with you
- Lightweight & portable for easy outdoor cleaning without a bulky hose
- Up to 320 PSI. Max Water Flow Rate of 0. 53 GPM (Gallons Per Minute)
- 20V Max Power Share battery can be used on any WORX 20 Volt tool
